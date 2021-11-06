Comparing MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) & Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Twin Vee PowerCats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $525.81 million 1.03 $56.17 million $3.19 8.90 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MasterCraft Boat and Twin Vee PowerCats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 1 3 0 2.75 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.73%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 10.68% 73.51% 24.92% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar . The NauticStar segment produces boats at its Amory and Mississippi facility, which are used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats at its Owosso, Michigan facility, which are used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

