Compass Point Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $200.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $170.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.