CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s (CMPUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPUY opened at $85.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

