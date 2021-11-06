Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head-To-Head Review

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.09 $55.40 million N/A N/A Versus Systems $1.39 million 33.42 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -6.02

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.52% 22.51% 14.19% Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.70%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Computer Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Services beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

