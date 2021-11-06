CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. CompX International has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

