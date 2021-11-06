Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. 5,726,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
