Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. 5,726,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

