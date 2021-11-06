Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,143.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.05 or 0.07353256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00327307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.51 or 0.00978861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.00 or 0.00423599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.00281639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00242464 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

