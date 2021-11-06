Connie Matsui Sells 32,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

