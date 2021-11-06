Context Capital Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,293 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $34.06 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79.

