Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.