Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $139.94 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

