Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $471,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

MDYV stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

