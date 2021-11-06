Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $542,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

