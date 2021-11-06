Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

