Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,290 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

Shares of TT stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

