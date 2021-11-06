Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,198 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,468 shares of company stock worth $4,108,864. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

