Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

