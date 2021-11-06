Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,839.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,646.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,011.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

