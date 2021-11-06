Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

