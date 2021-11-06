Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

NYSE PM opened at $94.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

