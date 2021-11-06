Contrasting 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 55.70 -$37.08 million N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 66.04 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -187.35

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -124.24% -8.38% -6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 10x Genomics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $171.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

