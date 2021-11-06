Contrasting BBQ (BBQ) and Its Peers

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million -25.55 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 1.76

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.12% -29.04% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BBQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 833 4455 5186 189 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.40%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

