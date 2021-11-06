Contrasting MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.21 -$38.91 million $0.50 56.08 Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 11.38 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -8.07

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% Jumia Technologies -105.01% -45.96% -32.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 Jumia Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Jumia Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

