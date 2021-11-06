Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $156.29

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.29 and last traded at $156.14, with a volume of 6553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.74.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 25.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Copart by 291.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Copart by 48.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

