CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.78% of CorePoint Lodging worth $48,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPLG opened at $17.76 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

