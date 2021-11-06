Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. NBF decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.18.

CJT stock opened at C$184.37 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 82.16.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.