Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,322. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,978.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.