Cowen Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $330.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of PCTY traded down $11.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. 776,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

