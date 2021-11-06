Cowen Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $65.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price raised by Cowen from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.