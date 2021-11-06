Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Sells $2,338,000.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $615.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. JMP Securities raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

