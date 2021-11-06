Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $51.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $51.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $50.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $59.26 EPS.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $59,573,617. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.