Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.80.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $685.90 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.84 and its 200-day moving average is $514.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,573,617. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.