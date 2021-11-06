Credit Suisse AG Acquires 230,599 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 193.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,599 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

