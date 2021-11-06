Credit Suisse AG Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

