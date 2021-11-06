Credit Suisse AG Has $11.70 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in POSCO were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in POSCO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 142.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKX. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $60.92 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

