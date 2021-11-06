Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,520 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,031,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 174,670 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 719,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 145,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.