Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of BRP worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

DOOO stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

