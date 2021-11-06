Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $129.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

