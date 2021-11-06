Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €95.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.01 ($108.25).

HFG stock opened at €83.74 ($98.52) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €83.73 and a 200 day moving average of €80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

