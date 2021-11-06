Credit Suisse Group Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $386.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $384.00 to $386.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Truist upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.60.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $344.21 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.