Credit Suisse Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Capri by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

