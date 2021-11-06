Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

CS opened at $10.23 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

