Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

CS opened at $10.23 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.