CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Shares of CRSP traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,235. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

