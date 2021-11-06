Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Criteo updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.66 on Friday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

