Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

CRTO stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.