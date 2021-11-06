Critical Contrast: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Onion Global and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Chewy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.03 $32.13 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 4.35 -$92.49 million $0.02 3,720.00

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

Chewy has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

Chewy beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

