Crust (CRU) Hits One Day Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

