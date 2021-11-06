Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0447 on Top Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $30,686.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00256030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

