Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $92.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 828,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,010. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

