Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $77.63

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.63, but opened at $81.66. Cryoport shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 2,073 shares changing hands.
CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.
About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
